Harry Kane rubbishes chatter of rift between Jude Bellingham and Thomas Tuchel: ‘English thing to do’

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final against Argentina, England captain Harry Kane rejected claims of unrest within the national team, emphasising that the squad remains fully united. England secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Norway in the quarter-final after extra time in sweltering conditions in Miami, earning a place in the final four. Following the match, midfielder Jude Bellingham appeared to push back against manager Thomas Tuchel's assessment that the team's overall performance had fallen short. Harry Kane rubbishes talk of a rift between Jude Bellingham and Thomas Tuchel (AFP)

The Real Madrid star, who scored both of England's goals, suggested that the challenging weather made it difficult to judge the display fairly, remarking that those who were not on the pitch could not fully appreciate the conditions.

Despite the comments attracting attention, Kane dismissed any suggestion of disagreement between the players and the coaching staff.

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Speaking to BBC Sport, the England skipper explained that emotions were still running high immediately after the final whistle and that Bellingham had responded before fully hearing everything Tuchel had said.

“When you are playing a game like that and to be asked a question five minutes after the final whistle, and he didn't really know what the manager had said, what do you want Jude to say? We had just been through a battle. It was really tough out there,” said Kane.

“It is easy to try and create this division, it seems like an English mentality, an English thing to do at these major tournaments. But it is the complete opposite. The group is where we are because of our togetherness -- not just the players, the coach and the staff. Things sometimes get made out to be more than they are,” he added.

‘No conflict’ Kane also criticised attempts to portray the situation as evidence of internal conflict, saying such narratives often emerge around England during major tournaments. He also acknowledged that Tuchel is known for his honest and direct style, adding that the players appreciate the manager's willingness to speak candidly.

“We understand it. Players on the pitch know more than anyone when you are playing well, when you are not playing well; that is part and parcel of football. We understand what the boss meant. The boss has been so complimentary of the group. He said the mentality of the group, which is sometimes the hardest part, has been at the highest, highest level, and we have been for some time now,” said Kane.

“He wears his heart on his sleeve, and people appreciate that. When he talks, it is never scripted. That is what makes him who he is. When it just comes naturally, you believe in that, you believe in what he is saying, you believe in his approach. He is one of the best managers in the world for a reason. We understand it. Over the past two years, we have got to know him and know what makes him happy,” he added.

Kane said the players have developed a clear understanding of his methods and expectations. He added that Tuchel's straightforward approach has helped build trust within the squad.