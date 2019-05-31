Katrina Kaif on not having a father figure: ‘When I have kids, I want them to have the experience of being with both parents’

Actor Katrina Kaif has put up a strong face during the promotions of her upcoming film, Bharat in which she plays the female lead named Kumud Raina. Referred as ‘Madam Sir’ by her co-star Salman Khan, Katrina has revealed in one of the interviews about how there was a missing male figure in her family.

The Zero actor told Filmfare in an interview, “Not having a father figure does create a certain vacuum and makes any girl feel vulnerable. When I have kids, I want them to have the experience of being with both parents.” She added, “Each time I’ve gone through something emotionally hard, I was compelled to reflect that it must be nice for those who have a strong fatherly support from a male figure, who loves you unconditionally.”

She also opened up about how she was as a growing up kid among seven siblings: six sisters and one brother. “I was a quiet girl, who kept to myself. I was an extremely introverted Cancerian. I don’t know how I managed to become an actor.” she said.

Katrina claims to have matured post her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor and believes in not holding to any grudges. She also confessed that she didn’t maintain a balance while she was in a relationship. “We’re all responsible for how we behave. But I allowed myself to not maintain a balance in all areas of my life. That obviously doesn’t result in something healthy. Having said that, there’s no assurance that had I maintained a balance, the outcome would have been different. So, it doesn’t really matter.”

Katrina starred in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan last year. Both the films failed at the box office. Her latest release, Bharat is set to hit theatres on Eid, June 5 and also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Sonali Kulkarni besides Salman.

First Published: May 31, 2019 10:17 IST