Katrina Kaif: ‘Priyanka Chopra had her own reasons for not doing Bharat. Doing this film was in my destiny’

Actor Katrina Kaif was a picture of positivity during a media interaction over Bharat. The actor was a number of sensitive questions about being the second choice for Bharat after Priyanka Chopra and how she ended up getting the role.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Katrina stated that it didn’t matter who was approached for her role in Bharat first. “I am unaware of who was selected before me for Bharat, Ali Abbas had spoken to me regarding the script and role of Bharat when I was shooting Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan.”

Salman Khan (L) and Katrina Kaif interact during Bharat promotions in Mumbai on May 17, 2019. ( AFP )

“Everyone has a different perspective of looking at things. I cannot be in every Salman Khan film. If Priyanka was chosen for this role then she had her own reasons for not doing it. Doing Bharat was written in my destiny and I am happy it came to me. When I read the script I simply loved it and I think this is the best role of mine so far,” she continued.

Even since the film’s promotions began, Bharat has been pulled into a needless controversy. In one of his recent interviews for Bharat, Salman had said, “She (Priyanka) has worked all her life, so hard, and when she got the biggest film of her life she dumped that film and got married. Hats off... Usually people leave their husbands for a film like this.”

Priyanka left Bharat at the last moment as she was supposed to tie the knot with Nick Jonas at the same time.

Salman’s comments on Priyanka did not go well with singer Sona Mohapatra, who commented: “Priyanka has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with and more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey,” adding, “A showcase and poster child of toxic masculinity. Low brow dig at not only a woman who was not in the room but a disgusting disregard and contempt for the woman and colleague sitting next to him in the same room. Unless we call out such serial bad behaviour, nothing changes.”

Soon, the superstar’s fans trolled Sona. Responding to the backlash, Sona said: “Trying telling that to his fans who shadow his toxicity and are calling her derogatory names on my timeline. They meme her 10-year age gap with her husband, but conveniently forget that their idol is close to 20 years older than her. Grow up, you fools, I say to them.”

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat also features Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani. It is slated to release on June 5.

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: May 29, 2019 12:10 IST