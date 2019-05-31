Rishi Kapoor posts emotional tweet as he completes 8 months in New York for cancer treatment, asks ‘When will I ever get home?’

Actor Rishi Kapoor was declared cancer earlier this month and he has now completed eight months of stay in New York. He is scheduled to undergo bone-marrow transplant but is now getting impatient and shared his feelings on Twitter.

Rishi tweeted on Friday, “Today I complete eight months here in New York. When will l ever get home?” The heartbreaking tweet left many of his fans and friends emotional who lent their support on Twitter. Actor Ali Asgar of Comedy Nights With Kapil fame replied to his tweet, “Inshallah very soon Sir ..prayers for you everyday..love you Sir.”

Today I complete eight months here in New York. When will l ever get home? — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 30, 2019

A friend wrote to Rishi, “Don’t worry ! This too shall pass.....” with a heart emoji. A fanpage of his son Ranbir Kapoor responded to his tweet, “Stay strong Sir, wouldn’t be long before you enjoy your routine and healthy lifestyle.” A fan wrote to him, “Hope kept the Pope alive for so long.. U r a punjabi cheetah & will be ready to roar (sooner than u think). Just stay strong & pray a lot.” Another fan wrote, “Stay strong!! U are a fighter n you will come out victorious!!! Have faith!! You are almost there!!”

While Neetu remained stationed with him in the US throughout the eight months, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had paid regular visits to them. Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt had also visited him a couple of times. Not only this, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar and many others also met him in the US.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle in an interview, Rishi had opened up about how his family stood by him. “Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drink are concerned.My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems,” he said.

He added, “A person like me who has never had patience, this is God’s way to teach me patience. Getting well is a slow procedure. But it makes you grateful for the gift of life.”

Ranbir had spoken about him at the Zee Cine Awards and how he was missing movies. He had said, “Whenever I speak to him, he only talks about movies. He only talks about ‘how is this film?’, ‘how is this film doing?’, ‘how is this performance?’, what are you doing in this scene? And more so, he speaks to me about his insecurities that when he gets back, will he get to work in movies? Whether people will offer him films? Will he be able to act in movies?”

