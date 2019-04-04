Ranbir Kapoor’s US visit brings cheer to parents Rishi, Neetu as they battle lows, Alia Bhatt sends her love

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is with his parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, in the US and it seems his visit has brought much-needed cheer to them. Rishi is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness in New York where he has been stationed with his wife since September last year.

Sharing two photos with her son and husband, Neetu wrote, “That amazing feeling in your lows when there is positivity! Happiness, love and that wink!” Among those who lined to send her love to the family were Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt and her mother, Soni Razdan. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir’s sister, also commented with heart emojis. Ranbir had earlier visited his parents with Alia as well.

Ranbir opened up about his father at the Zee Cine Awards. Honoured with the best actor award for Sanju, Ranbir said, “I would like to dedicate this award to very special people in my life, starting with my father. He is going through a little bit of a rough patch in his life and I have often heard that whenever you come at crossroads in your life, you can really tell who you are as a person.

Whenever I speak to him, he only talks about movies. He only talks about ‘how is this film?’, ‘how is this film doing?’, ‘how is this performance?’, what are you doing in this scene?’ And more so, he speaks to me about his insecurities that when he gets back, will he get to work in movies? Whether people will offer him films? Will he be able to act in movies?”

Earlier, Ranbir had revealed Rishi may soon return too India. “He’s (Rishi) doing very well, and he will be back very soon. He is missing the movies and working in films. I really hope that with all your wishes and prayers he comes back very soon.”

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 10:52 IST