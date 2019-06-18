Malaika Arora shares pool pics, boyfriend Arjun Kapoor has a wisecrack. Here’s their conversation

Actor Malaika Arora has emerged as an inspiration in the field of fitness and has been making headlines for dating actor Arjun Kapoor. Malaika’s latest picture on Instagram also got an interesting reaction from the actor.

Malaika shared a few throwback pictures from her beach vacation and captioned it, “#tuesdayteachings .... 5 steps on how u can learn to tie a ponytail .....#tossntie (swipe right ).” She can be seen taking a dip in the pool as she holds her hair for the camera while staring at the sea.

Arjun is known for dropping humorous comments on his friends’ posts and reacted to Malaika’s pics in his usual mood. He wrote, “Still not tied after 5 pictures...” while hinting at her hair as she still held them to tie them in ponytail.

Malaika is regularly spotted at her yoga centre or with sister Amrita Arora at a gym. She is also spotted with Arjun at parties or on dinner dates. Malaika had also attended the screening of Arjun’s release India’s Most Wanted last month.

On being asked his plans to tie the knot, Arjun had told Bombay Times in an interview, “Even though I come from a broken home, I believe in marriage. I see a lot of happily married couples around. I believe it is a good option to have. But that doesn’t mean you can jump the gun and go straight to it. Life has to lead you to it. You have to discover things, enjoy the relationship’s ups and downs, and then see where it takes you.”

