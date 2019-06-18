Ranveer Singh consoles Pakistani fan post India vs Pak Word Cup match, says, ‘There is always a next time’. Watch video
Actor Ranveer Singh consoled Pakistani fan by giving him a warm hug post the India vs Pakistan World Cup match on Sunday.bollywood Updated: Jun 18, 2019 15:37 IST
Actor Ranveer Singh is in England for the ICC Cricket World Cup and was seen in a new video consoling a Pakistani fan post the India vs Pakistan match that took place on Sunday. India beat Pakistan by 89 runs.
In the video, Ranveer can be seen giving the disappointed fan a warm hug and telling him, “There is always a next time. Don’t be disheartened, they played well, they are committed, dedicated professionals and they will be back.”
Dressed in a check suit and quirky shades, Ranveer wore a beige overcoat as he walked down the field to mingle with Team India cricketers post the match. He shared several candid pictures with the current and former players on his Instagram. He shared pictures with everyone from Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and even West Indies legend Brian Lara.
Ive been a die-hard fan of Indian cricket since childhood. Invested so much emotion into our beloved team. Willing and wanting them to be the undisputed best in the world. And then, there was VIRAT KOHLI. Ive witnessed a brash boy evolve into the very embodiment of class. Displaying a rare brand of ferocity and passionate expression, he changed the face of Indian cricket forever. He’s well on his way to being hailed as the greatest of all time. Leading our country like a true alpha warrior. Yeh naya India hai, aur yeh banda naye India ka Hero hai. We are proud of you, Kaptaan. 🇮🇳 @virat.kohli
Ranveer had joined a celebrated lineup of commentators including Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin, Sourav, Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan on Sunday.
Ranveer is currently shooting for his next, 83, in which he will play former captain Kapil Dev. The film will tell the story of India’s first World Cup win in 1983 and also stars Saqib Saleem and Pankaj Tripathi. Ranveer has been training under cricket veterans Kapil, Mohinder Amarnath and Balwinder Singh Sandhu for the film. He even stayed at Kapil’s residence in Delhi for ten days as part of his prep.
Ranveer’s wife and Padmaavat co-star Deepika Padukone will be playing Kapil’s wife Romi in the film. Directed by Kabir Khan, it is set to hit theatres in April, 2020.
First Published: Jun 18, 2019 15:35 IST