Ranveer Singh consoles Pakistani fan post India vs Pak Word Cup match, says, ‘There is always a next time’. Watch video

Actor Ranveer Singh is in England for the ICC Cricket World Cup and was seen in a new video consoling a Pakistani fan post the India vs Pakistan match that took place on Sunday. India beat Pakistan by 89 runs.

In the video, Ranveer can be seen giving the disappointed fan a warm hug and telling him, “There is always a next time. Don’t be disheartened, they played well, they are committed, dedicated professionals and they will be back.”

Dressed in a check suit and quirky shades, Ranveer wore a beige overcoat as he walked down the field to mingle with Team India cricketers post the match. He shared several candid pictures with the current and former players on his Instagram. He shared pictures with everyone from Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and even West Indies legend Brian Lara.

Ranveer had joined a celebrated lineup of commentators including Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin, Sourav, Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan on Sunday.

Ranveer is currently shooting for his next, 83, in which he will play former captain Kapil Dev. The film will tell the story of India’s first World Cup win in 1983 and also stars Saqib Saleem and Pankaj Tripathi. Ranveer has been training under cricket veterans Kapil, Mohinder Amarnath and Balwinder Singh Sandhu for the film. He even stayed at Kapil’s residence in Delhi for ten days as part of his prep.

Ranveer’s wife and Padmaavat co-star Deepika Padukone will be playing Kapil’s wife Romi in the film. Directed by Kabir Khan, it is set to hit theatres in April, 2020.

