Ranveer Singh shares pics with Virat Kohli, gets emotional about how a ‘brash boy’ became ‘the very embodiment of class’. See pics

At the ICC World Cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday, viewers were enthralled by not just the performance of the Indian cricket team, but also by the antics of actor Ranveer Singh. The actor was seen at the venue, supporting the team and clicking pictures with a host of current and former players, including Indian captain, Virat Kohli.

Sharing two pictures with Virat, Ranveer expressed his appreciation for the cricketer. He wrote: “I’ve been a die-hard fan of Indian cricket since childhood. Invested so much emotion into our beloved team. Willing and wanting them to be the undisputed best in the world. And then, there was VIRAT KOHLI. I’ve witnessed a brash boy evolve into the very embodiment of class. Displaying a rare brand of ferocity and passionate expression, he changed the face of Indian cricket forever. He’s well on his way to being hailed as the greatest of all time. Leading our country like a true alpha warrior. Yeh naya India hai, aur yeh banda naye India ka Hero hai. We are proud of you, Kaptaan. @virat.kohli”. On Monday, video clips of Ranveer hugging Virat, immediately after India won the match, had been shared online.

Ranveer went on to pose with many other cricketers. He shared pictures with KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, former West Indian great, Brian Lara, former players Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar. In fact, a video clip showing Ranveer and former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar dancing to the rhythms of a cult Hindi film song, Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Hue, was all over the internet on Monday. The clip showed the two trying to ace late actor Shammi Kapoor’s iconic moves from the song.

Ranveer, along with the cast and crew of director Kabir Khan’s 83, are in United Kingdom these days to shoot for their film. Ranveer will essay the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev in the film, based on Team India’s unexpected win at the 1983 World Cup, which took everyone by surprise as they beat the much-fancied West Indies team, led by Clive Lloyd.

