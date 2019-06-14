Malaika Arora spotted at hospital, Janhvi Kapoor visits brother Arjun Kapoor. See pics

A lot has been keeping the Bollywood celebrities busy before the arrival of the weekend. Former reality show judge and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora visited Holy Family Hospital on Friday. Though she looked fit as ever in a black vest and jeggings, her fans got concerned about her well-being. She was also spotted at a clinic a day before and was seen with a bandage on her hand.

Hours before, she attended a yoga session with sister Amrita Arora. For the record, Malaika was spotted at the Lilavati hospital a few times in April and was even accompanied by boyfriend Arjun Kapoor during one of her visits.

Malaika Arora at a clinic on Thursday and at a hospital on Friday. ( Varinder Chawla )

Janhvi Kapoor is currently on a break from the shooting of the Gunjan Saxena biopic. She is regularly spotted at the gym in crop tops and shorts. She was again spotted visiting the gym on Friday morning and posed for the paparazzi with a big smile. The actor had also visited brother Arjun at his residence on Thursday night.

Janhvi Kapoor at Arjun Kapoor’s residence and at the gym. ( Varinder Chawla )

Meanwhile, a host of Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the Mumbai airport - departures on Friday morning. Sushmita Sen was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport with daughters Renee and Alisah and father Shubeer Sen. The father-daughter duo walked in hand as they reached headed to catch a flight. Sushmita’s brother Rajeev Sen recently tied the knot with TV actor Charu Asopa in a court wedding in Mumbai.

Sushmita Sen with family and Anushka Sharma at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Anushka Sharma seems to have flown to England to join husband and Team India captain Virat Kohli during the ICC World Cup. She was spotted at the airport in a cheerful mood, ready to brave the English winter. She was spotted in a long white top and black jeggings paired with knee high boots and a woollen overcoat. The actor will fulfil her professional commitments during the time as well.

Priyanka Chopra, too, was spotted leaving for her next destination and didn’t mind posing for selfies with fans. The actor was in a beige skirt-top as she left hours after attending the Bumble Bizz Event in Mumbai on Thursday.

Bharat actor Disha Patani celebrated her birthday on Thursday. She was spotted on a dinner date with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff in Bandra.

Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina are promoting their web series Kaafir these days. The two were seen at the airport ahead of the release of the show on June 15.

Priyanka Chopra, Mohit Raina and Dia Mirza at Mumbai airport and Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff in Bandra (right). ( Varinder Chawla )

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 14:03 IST