Arjun Kapoor flexes muscles in new shirtless pic, girlfriend Malaika Arora is all praise for him

Actor Arjun Kapoor seems to be drawing inspiration from girlfriend Malaika Arora who is regularly spotted during her gym and yoga sessions. Arjun has now shared a shirtless picture of himself as he shows his biceps with pride.

The actor is currently shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama, Panipat and captioned the picture, “Warrior mode on !!! #panipat.” While he is simply striking a pose for the camera in the first picture, he is seen flexing his muscles in another monochrome picture. Malaika was quick to react and dropped several bicep emojis in the comments section.

Student of the Year actor Ananya Panday called him, “Forever 21” whereas Simmba director Rohit Shetty wrote, “Too good Arjun.” Uncle Anil Kapoor also liked the picture and commented, “Phenomenal chachu.” Actor Vaani Kapoor reacted, “Fab !!!!”

Arjun has been sporting a moustache since a few months as he shoots for Panipat. He reportedly plays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the film, which also stars Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai and Sanjay Dutt as Ahmad Shah Abdali. Padmini Kolhapure and Mohnish Bahl are also said to be starring in the film and will be seen as Gopika Bai and Balaji Baji Rao, respectively.

The film is based on the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Marathas and the Afghans in 1761. It is scheduled to hit theatres on December 13 this year.

Arjun’s recent release, India’s Most Wanted failed to perform at the box office. He will also be seen opposite his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Being directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film was expected to release in March but has now been delayed.

