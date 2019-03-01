Sonakshi Sinha works at a sex clinic in her next film, Khandaani Shafakhaana

Sonakshi Sinha, who was last seen in the recreated song Mungda in Total Dhamaal, has an interesting project in the pipeline. If reports are to be believed, she will be seen running a sex clinic in her next film. Tentively titled Khandaani Shafakhaana, the film went on floors in January and the shoot is likely to be wrapped by March.

A Peepingmoon report said Sonakshi plays a young girl working in a sex clinic in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur and Annu Kapoor plays her boss. The film has a humourous take on the subject, it added.

Sonakshi is currently shooting with Baadshah, Varun Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Annu Kapoor and Nadira Babbar in Punjab for the film that will be directed by Shilpi Dasgupta. The film marks the acting debut of Baadshah and directorial debut of Shilpi. She has earlier assisted Subhash Ghai on the Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor starrer, Yuvvraaj.

Also read: Mira Rajput shares pic with sister and daughter Misha, calls Priya ‘Mommy No 2’. See it here

Talking about the film, Sonakshi had earlier said, “It’s my director, Shilpi Dasgupta’s debut film, but it doesn’t really feel like one. It’s a wonderful story about a street-smart, independent girl making her way through the many challenges that life throws at her. You can call it a slice-of-life or a coming-of-age film.”

Sonakshi will also begin work on Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan soon.

Also read: Sonchiriya movie review: Sushant Singh Rajput and Ranvir Shorey are brilliant as bandits

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 10:57 IST