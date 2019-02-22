Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha to begin Dabangg 3 shoot in April

The third iteration of the action-comedy franchise, Dabangg, is all set to go on floors with the lead actors Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha getting back together for the film. Dabangg 3 will be about how Salman’s character Chulbul Pandey turned into the person that he is.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted Dabangg producer Arbaaz Khan as saying, “We start shooting in the first week of April in Maheshwar and later move to Wai and Mumbai.” Arbaaz had turned director with Dabangg 2 and Prabhudeva will direct the third part.

It also quoted a source as saying, “The team has also conducted a recce in Jaipur recently where a song was being planned, but a final call on that sequence is yet to be taken. Director Prabhudheva is currently busy with Street Dancer with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in London. Once he returns to India in mid-March, the Dabangg 3 team will begin prep for the shoot.”

Sonu Sood played the antagonist in Dabangg and Prakash Raj was the villain in Dabangg 2. Kannada actor Sudeep will step in for the antagonist’s role in Dabangg 3, the tabloid reported.

Salman Khan is currently working on Ali Abbas Zafar’s period drama, Bharat, where he will be seen opposite Katrina Kaif. Sonakshi, on the other hand, is shooting in Punjab with rapper Badshah and Varun Sharma for Shilpi Dasgupta’s film. The duo will then come together for Da-Bangg dance tour in Dubai in March, before beginning Dabangg 3 shoot.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 12:47 IST