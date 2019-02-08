Sonu Sood remembers late father in emotional note, says his heart sinks on realising he’ll never see his dad again

Simmba actor Sonu Sood has penned a note to his late father, Shakti Sagar Sood, on his third death anniversary. The actor shared a few pictures of his father along with an emotional note on his Instagram handle.

He wrote along with the pictures, “The date I don’t wanna remember but the date I will never forget ! It’s been 3 years dad.. life has never been the same. The vacuum that you left in our lives will never be filled. We miss you everyday, every minute ,every second. My hands shiver when i write this, my heart sinks when I realise I will never see you again. Just wanna thank u dad for teaching us the lessons of our lives, for inspiring us to be helpful to others. We can never be like you but will try to follow your foot steps. Stay happy where ever you are papa. Will miss u always...till I see u someday. Love u dad.”

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, who directed him in Happy New Year, also commented on his post, “Cant believe its bn 2 yrs already.. so glad I got to spend time with him on HNY sets.”

Sonu was a part of Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika before he walked out of the project. While Kangana had cited his objection to working under a female director as the reason for his exit, the actor had said, “Not being a part of Manikarnika... will always bother me. I will always miss that whole experience of shooting for the film because the film was very special to me.” He had also hinted at not working with her ever again and said, “we both are demanding.”

He was also a part of Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, which turned out to be director Rohit Shetty’s highest grosser. According to latest box office figures shared by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has crossed Rs 240 crore at the domestic box office. Sonu plays the antagonist in the film that stars Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan as the female lead.

#Simmba crosses ₹ 240 cr... Biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 150.81 cr

Week 2: ₹ 61.62 cr

Week 3: ₹ 20.06 cr

Week 4: ₹ 6.19 cr

Week 5: ₹ 1.20 cr

Weekend 6: ₹ 22 lakhs

Total: ₹ 240.10 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2019

