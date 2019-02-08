Shah Rukh Khan sweeps bride off her feet with romantic gesture at Azhar Morani’s sangeet. See pics, video

Actor Shah Rukh Khan knows how to infuse life into a party and he was at his best as he attended Azhar Morani and Tanya Seth’s sangeet on Thursday. Looking dapper in a black suit, the Dear Zindagi actor took to the stage to groove on his romantic song Gerua from his film Dilwale and even pulled the bride-to-be to match steps with him.

The lucky girl had another pleasant surprise from King Khan who went on to say his famous romantic dialogue from his film Jab Tak Hai Jaan for her. The actor made her day as he recited the lines, “Teri aankhon ki namkeen mastiyaan, Teri hansi ki beparwah gustaakhiyaan, Teri zulfon ki lehraati angdaaiyaan, Nahin bhoolunga main...Jab tak hai jaan..Jab tak hai jaan...”

While Shah Rukh dominated the night with his starry presence, singer Mika kept up the buzz as he performed popular party numbers at the do.

The starry bash also had several other Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Singer Sonu Nigam, who recently made headlines for having a near-death experience, looked hale and hearty as he arrived with his wife Madhurima. While Lipstick Under My Burkha actor Aahana Kumra was seen grooving to the music on the dance floor in a colourful glazed gown, Nora Fatehi of Dilbar fame attended the bash in a powder blue lehenga.

Among others who took part in Azhar and Tanya’s pre-wedding celebrations were Bobby Deol, Zayed Khan with wife Malaika, television actor Sanjeeda Shaikh, Mandana Karimi, Ronit Roy, Sooraj Pancholi and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, actor Nikhil Dwivedi with wife Gauri and Rajesh Khattar with wife Vandana Sajnani were also present at the bash.

Nora Fatehi, Mandana Karimi and Udita Goswami. (Varinder Chawla)

Bobby Deol, Aahana Kumra and Sanjeeda Shaikh. (Varinder Chawla)

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 10:23 IST