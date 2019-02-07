Shah Rukh Khan’s Nigerian fans win Twitter again, this time with Dil To Pagal Hai song

Remember back in December a group of Nigerian men went viral for singing Shah Rukh Khan’s Kal Ho Naa Ho title track? They won the Internet over with their performance and now they’re back with yet another song of King Khan. This one too is winning people over on social media.

A video shared on Twitter shows a group of five men singing Bholi Si Surat from 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai. “I’m telling you these Nigerians REALLY DO watch more Bollywood than us desi people… the boys are back with another cover,” says the post shared by Twitter user Ali Gul Khan, who had previously posted the Kal Ho Naa Ho rendition by the fans as well.

I’m telling you these Nigerians REALLY DO watch more Bollywood than us desi people 😂 the boys are back with another cover pic.twitter.com/YtwQSiwtEu — Ali Gul Khan 🌹 (@alidaudzai_) February 6, 2019

Since being shared earlier today, the video has collected over 1,600 ‘likes’ and more than 600 retweets – and counting.

“That sure brings a smile to my face,” says one Twitter user. “Awesome,” says another.

Here’s their earlier video in which they sang the title track of Kal Ho Naa Ho.

I swear Nigerians watch more Bollywood than Indians 😂 pic.twitter.com/DC8hPiDwqU — Ali Gul Khan 🌹 (@alidaudzai_) December 21, 2018

The video went crazy viral and won the hearts of many on social media.

So what do you think of their new video?

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 17:47 IST