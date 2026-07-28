From Aerotropolis to Green Orchid Township – Guwahati’s real estate growth is gathering pace

From the upcoming Aerotropolis and ₹2,100 crore Satellite City, to the 500-acre Green Orchid Township, with a GDV of ₹18,000 crore and villa & plot projects already launched, stakeholders including global consultants like JLL & CBRE, businesses like Adani and Tata, agencies like GMDA and GSCDA, as well as real estate investors, are observing growing momentum in Guwahati’s real estate market. Guwahati's real estate market is gaining traction with major projects like the ₹2,100 crore Satellite City and ₹18,000 crore Green Orchid Township.

Guwahati’s long-discussed westward expansion has moved from speculation to reality, with the area around LGB International Airport emerging as the city’s next major real estate frontier, according to Dr. Tapan Mali, a business leader in Guwahati, active in sustainable real estate and community development.

The planned infrastructure upgrades and industrial developments near the International Airport including proposed increases in passenger and cargo capacities; the elevated Jalukbari to Airport flyover expected to reduce transit time by 15 minutes; L&T’s 6-lane expressway from Palashbari to Sualkuchi via a new Brahmaputra Bridge; the proposed metro to Dharapur; the Satellite City with a focus on high-tech semiconductors and data centres; and the existing higher education institutions like AIIMS, IIT and IIM Guwahati, amongst others, are expected to contribute to rising real estate demand & property values.

Guwahati’s urban infrastructure and real estate development trajectory has also been highlighted by global consultants like CBRE and Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), along with reports from Assam Tribune – Guwahati’s Real Estate Boom; India Today NE – Guwahati’s Aerotropolis; NDTV – 2,100 Crore Aerotropolis; Assam Tribune – Elevated Road Jalukbari to Airport in 3 min; Times of India – article highlighting increase in airport-linked economic activity; Indian Express – Semiconductor Industries Push in Assam; and more.

For homebuyers, investors, and developers, the shift is significant. Until recently, airport-side locations such as Azara, Barkuchi, Dharapur, Borjhar, Garal, and Kahikuchi were largely viewed as peripheral or land-banking markets. Now, they are increasingly being viewed as growth zones alongside established micro-markets.

Airport infrastructure and industrial development reshape Guwahati’s growth corridor

The Assam budget announcement drew inspiration from urban growth models such as Navi Mumbai, Greater Noida, New Town and Gurgaon. The proposed development follows a pattern seen in other urban corridors: when connectivity, employment centers and infrastructure arrive together, land values can increase over time.