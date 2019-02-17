Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha attend friend’s wedding reception before beginning work on Dabangg 3. See pics

Actors Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha are set to unite on screen for the third time in their next film, Dabangg 3. While the film is set to go on the floors in April, the two were spotted together at a wedding reception in Mumbai on Saturday.

Salman wore black casuals paired with a leather jacket at the function. Sonakshi was in a sky blue sharara and was accompanied by her mother, Poonam Sinha. The mother-daughter duo smiled for the camera as they spent time with the newlyweds.

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha greet each other at a wedding reception in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha with her mother and the newlyweds at a wedding reception in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

Salman is currently busy with his next film Bharat, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover. He will then begin shooting for Dabangg 3 and is expected to wrap it by the end of the year.

Salman will return as Chulbul Pandey in the film, while Sonakshi will return to play his wife. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Kannada actor Sudeep has been signed for the role of the antagonist in the film. Meanwhile, Jagapathi Babu is rumoured to have been cast as a second negative character in the much-anticipated sequel.

Dabangg 3 will be directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Arbaaz Khan. The first instalment in the Dabangg series was directed by Abhinav Kashyap while Arbaaz Khan had directed the second.

Arbaaz had earlier confirmed in a Mumbai Mirror report, “Yes, Dabangg 3 will go on the floors in April, however we are still contemplating the locations. At this point, all I can say that the film features Salman in the lead and will be directed by Prabhudheva.”

Confirming her being a part of the film, Sonakshi had told IANS in an interview, “I have started my film journey with Dabangg so it’s like homecoming for me so, I am very excited.”

