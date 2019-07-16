Katrina Kaif shares birthday pic in swimsuit from Mexico, Arjun Kapoor jokes she’s ‘basically gone for photoshoot’

Actor Katrina Kaif is celebrating her birthday in Mexico with her friends and family. The actor, who turns 36 on Tuesday, shared yet another sun-kissed picture from the beach destination.

Katrina’s birthday click shows her posing in front of the deep blue see in a white bikini and sarong with tassels. The sunlight falls lightly on her face as she strikes a sultry expression. She captioned the picture with a cake emoji, the Mexican national flag and a yellow heart emoji.

Her many colleagues from Bollywood wished her on her birthday in the comments but it was Arjun Kapoor’s comments that stood out. “U’ve basically gone for a photoshoot,” he commented on the picture. However, he quickly realised that maybe he should be kinder to Katrina on her birthday. “Ok on ur birthday I shall be nice Katrina. Have a super birthday ur a mad kind goofy soul and I love u because of ur nonsense not despite it,” he wrote in another comment.

Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Happy days always gorgeous”. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra wrote, “Gorgeous and super hot .. happy birthday.” Rapper Badshan and singer Guru Randhawa also wished Katrina. Actor Alia Bhatt shared a picture of the two on her Instagram Stories to wish her. “Happiest birthday dearest Katy! May you laugh and dance all day...shine and smile all year and give us body goals your whole life,” she wrote with the picture.

Katrina is on a four-day vacation in Mexico. She had earlier shared two more pictures from her holiday on Instagram. One picture showed her posing next to a pillar in a swimsuit. Arjun commented, “Watch where you going girl! Hope you didn’t walk into the pillar while posing. “I’ll be careful,” Katrina replied.

Katrina is currently working on Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. She was last seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat and the film registered good collections at the box office.

