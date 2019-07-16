Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas can’t keep their hands off each other as they sing along to Sucker, watch video

It was karaoke night for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Monday and the couple’s song of choice was Sucker -- the first single released by Jonas Brothers after their recent union and whose video featured Nick, Kevin and Joe with Priyanka, Danielle and Sophie Turner.

Priyanka, who has famously said that she loves singing but hates karaoke, appeared to have made an exception for her husband. Not only did she happily sing along, Priyanka and Nick also can be seen dancing with each other in the video. While Nick is in his usual casuals, Priyanka is in a black-and-white backless dress.

A few days ago, Nick and Priyanka had shared photos from their Tuscan holiday as they were seen slow dancing against a picturesque sunset. Priyanka and Nick enjoyed an extended vacation in Europe after attending Nick and Sophie’s wedding in south of France.

She had also shared photos where she can be seen in a white swimsuit, frolicking by the side of a swimming pool. Sharing the three pictures on Twitter and Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Best use of vacation. The hubby taking pictures. Lol.”

Earlier, they also shared photos from some cooking classes that they participated in. Sharing videos and pictures of their pasta making efforts, Priyanka had said that she can’t really cook, but with the chef around, she feels like she can. In an earlier interview, Priyanka had accepted that her cooking skills are limited.

“Nick is from a good Southern home where his mother made food, and I am not like that. I am a terrible wife in that sense,” she had joked.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 09:34 IST