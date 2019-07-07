Priyanka Chopra frolics by the poolside in a swimsuit; thank Nick Jonas for photos

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared new pictures of herself, lounging by the poolside, sipping a cocktail. The pictures have been taken by her husband Nick Jonas, with whom she’s on vacation in Tuscany.

Sharing the three pictures on Twitter and Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Best use of vacation. The hubby taking pictures. Lol.” The celebrity couple has been on an extended vacation in Italy, following the France wedding of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Priyanka’s fans, as always, were super appreciative of her. “You’re such an inspiration. The way you’ve worked your way to the top is absolutely amazing. You motivate me everyday and always to do better. Thank you Priyanka!” one of them wrote in the comments section.

Both Nick and Priyanka have been sharing updates from their trip on social media. On Saturday, Nick posted a video in which he was slow dancing with Priyanka with a beautiful Tuscan sunset in the background.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas dance hand in hand to romantic music in the sunset. See video from Tuscany vacation

Previously, Nick and Priyanka had taken part in some cooking classes. Sharing videos and pictures of their pasta making efforts, Priyanka had said that she can’t really cook, but with the chef around, she feels like she can. In an earlier interview, Priyanka had lamented about her cooking skills and said, “Nick is from a good Southern home where his mother made food, and I am not like that. I am a terrible wife in that sense.”

After attending the wedding celebrations of Joe and Sophie in the south of France, Nick and Priyanka headed to Paris to attend Dior’s show at the Paris Fashion Week.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 16:48 IST