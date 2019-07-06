Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 05, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas attend cooking class on date night: ‘Now he knows that I tried atleast’. See pics and video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas went on a date night cooking extravaganza in Italy and learnt to make pasta.

bollywood Updated: Jul 06, 2019 11:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra,Nick Jonas,Priyanka Nick pics
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas go on a date night cooking extravaganza in Italy. (Instagram)

Actor Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are still in Italy on an extended vacation after attending the wedding celebrations of his brother Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. The couple recently attended a cookery class together and shared pictures and videos of pasta made by them.

Nick posted pictures and videos of their cookery date on Instagram with the caption, “Date night cooking extravaganza.” Priyanka can be seen stirring pasta sauce in a pan on the stove with a glass of wine in one hand. Her excitement is clearly visible as she explains how she can’t cook but when the chef is around to teach them, she feels that she can. She is also seen telling Nick that it’s good to have him around so that he can see that she atleast tried.

View this post on Instagram

Date night cooking extravaganza.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas show off their pasta. ( Instagram )

The other video shows Nick preparing pasta from the dough with the help of a pasta cutting machine. There are also pictures of the two proudly posing for the camera with their self-made pasta sheets.

Priyanka had earlier said during her appearance on ABC’s chat show, The View that she does not know cooking and can only make eggs and toast. Talking about not being able to cook for Nick, she had said, “He is from a good Southern home where his mother made food, and I am not like that. I am a terrible wife in that sense.” The actor had also revealed that Nick’s response to her lack of cooking skills was ‘amazing’ and said “When I told him I can’t cook, he said, “It’s alright babe, neither can I.”

Also read: Tusshar Kapoor on son Laksshya: If he wants to see my films, he can watch them when he is an adult

After attending the wedding celebrations of Joe and Sophie in south of France, Nick and Priyanka headed to Paris to attend Dior’s show at the Paris Fashion Week. The couple dined with their family and friends at a party post the event. They are currently in Tuscany and have shared pictures of them soaking the Tuscan sun on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Via Dell Amore... or Love Way in other words.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 10:36 IST

tags

more from bollywood
trending topics