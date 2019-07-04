Today in New Delhi, India
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas share first pics from wedding and they are too beautiful for words. See more photos

First picture of Sophie Turner dressed as a bride at her second wedding with Joe Jonas is out now and is too beautiful for words.

tv Updated: Jul 04, 2019 10:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sophie Turner,Sophie Turner Joe Jonas wedding,Sophie Turner Joe Jonas marriage
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ wedding pictures are out now. (Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner)

The wedding pictures of singer Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner’s wedding in France are finally out and are proof that it was a nothing short of a fairytale wedding. The two tied the knot on June 29 at a chateau in France after first getting married in Las Vegas on May 1.

Sophie shared the first official wedding picture on Instagram with the caption, “Mr and Mrs Jonas.” Sister-in-law Danielle Jonas was among the first ones to comment to the post. She wrote, “Such a stunning bride.” A makeup artist commented, “What a magical day it was.”

View this post on Instagram

Mr and Mrs Jonas

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

A picture showing Sophie dressed as a bride and standing in front of the mirror with her back towards the camera has surfaced online. The actor looks stunning in a self-pattern gown paired with a short veil. She has a minimal makeup look and has left her blonde hair open. The picture was shared by artistic director, Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquiere with the caption, “Absolut beauty @sophiet.”

View this post on Instagram

Absolut beauty @sophiet

A post shared by 🆖 (@nicolasghesquiere) on

Fans couldn’t help praising her dress on Instagram. A fan wrote, “Omg so beautiful! Im crying.” Another wrote, “can’t wait to see her Sackett dress from the reception?”

Earlier, a picture of Sophie heading towards the wedding venue with a bunch of flowers in her hand and Joe Jonas on her side was leaked online. More pictures of Sophie dressed in an ankle-length bodycon, white gown walking hand in hand with Joe Jonas, who was in a striped black suit at one of the pre-wedding functions appeared on the web. Sophie also wore a similar red gown with a back slit for another pre-wedding function.

Watch: Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas dazzle at pre-wedding celebration; Priyanka-Nick attend

Bollywood actor and Joe’s sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra had attended the wedding in a pink Sabyasachi sari with her hair tied in a bun. Pictures of them clicking selfies and posing with husband Nick Jonas and other guests had surfaced earlier. A family picture of the entire Jonas family shows Priyanka, Nick, Joe, Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle, their parents Denise and Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr.

View this post on Instagram

Family Picture 😍 #jophiewedding

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Online (@priyankaonline) on

Also read: Priyanka Chopra looks uber-glam as she poses barefoot at Sophie Turner-Joe Jones pre-wedding dinner, see pic

Joe and Sophie had also hosted a yacht party in Paris ahead of the wedding. Pictures of Priyanka and Sophie sitting on their respective husbands Nick and Joe had gone viral.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 09:40 IST

