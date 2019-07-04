Priyanka Chopra looks uber-glam as she poses barefoot at Sophie Turner-Joe Jones pre-wedding dinner, see pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra is known for her style sense and was a delight at the pre-wedding dinner of her brother-in-law Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. While their wedding in south of France was a highly guarded affair, a picture of Priyanka hanging out with one of the guests has surfaced online.

Looking stunning in an off-shoulder, silk gown with a thigh-high slit, Priyanka can be seen standing barefoot, leaning on to the other woman, reportedly a member of Jonas Brothers’ management team. More pics of the actor in a pink sari at the wedding had also made way to the internet.

Priyanka recently featured on the cover of Elle magazine August issue. She herself shared new stills from the photo shoot on Instagram. She can be seen striking a pose in a blue feathered costume in one of the pictures. She shared it with the caption, “Watchin’ you watching me!” Others pics from the shoot show her standing on a chair in a red fur dress and looking at the camera in a white dress with dramatic pearl earrings.

Speaking about her family to the magazine, Priyanka has said, “It’s so different. I’d never realized having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things. When you say your vows, it’s like, this person is my family, and it’s the family I chose. There’s a weird responsibility to them. And a safety that comes from it. We are learning about each other every day.”

After attending Joe and Sophie’s wedding in south of France during the weekend, Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas attended the Paris Fashion Week on Monday. While Priyanka wore a green flowing gown, Nick was in black jacket and trousers with a flower pattern on the chest. The couple attended a party in the evening and dines with their family members post the fashion show.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dine with family members in Paris.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 08:50 IST