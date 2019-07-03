Priyanka Chopra on husband Nick Jonas, his family: ‘There’s a weird responsibility to them, and safety that comes from it’

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her American singer husband Nick Jonas are the constantly in focus. Ever since her December wedding in India, the couple has been far more visible than before. Priyanka recently spoke to Elle magazine and opened up about marriage.

Speaking about being married, she said: “It’s so different. I’d never realized having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things. When you say your vows, it’s like, this person is my family, and it’s the family I chose. There’s a weird responsibility to them. And a safety that comes from it. We are learning about each other every day.”

Among other things that come with marrying Nick, Priyanka said that not only did she gain a husband, she got two sisters as well. She was quoted as saying: “I’ve never had a sister, so it’s really nice to have Danielle [Jonas] and Sophie [Turner], and just inheriting the family by proxy. Sophie is super talented, super funny and we have the most fun when we go out together.” Priyanka and Nick were a part of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ more formal second wedding in Avignon, France, over the past weekend. The actor was seen in a pink sari as she posed with the Jonas family.

Taking to life in the US with Nick and his family seems to have been seamless for Priyanka, but London is where her heart is. She added that the couple want to settle down in London. She said: “Nick and I want to get a place in London at some point. Whenever I go there, I feel connected to the city.”

Also read: Juhi Chawla turns emotional as daughter Jahnavi graduates from school, says she is ‘happy and sad at the same time’. See pic

Talking about her grand wedding in December last year, she mentioned how between decided on the venue and getting married in December, they had just one and half months to plans things. “We decided on the venue for our wedding in October and we got married on 1 December. We had one-and-a-half months to plan, so we were just like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s get it.’ And suddenly we were like, ‘Ohhh god’. It was very extravagant. Hopefully, you just do it once. So it’s fine.”

She also expressed her desire to make or produce a film with “predominately South Asian cast”. She was happy that she is in a position o make such things possible. “I’m so glad that I’ve been put into the position where I have the ability to open those doors. I want to do it because no one was able to do it for me.”

For the last couple of days, Priyanka and Nick have been stationed in France, first to attend the second wedding of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas and later, to make public appearances like Paris Fashion Week.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 10:03 IST