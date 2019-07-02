Juhi Chawla turns emotional as daughter Jahnavi graduates from school, says she is ‘happy and sad at the same time’. See pic

Days after Shah Rukh Khan announced the graduation of his daughter Suhana Khan, his Darr co-star Juhi Chawla has also shared the news of her daughter Jahnavi graduating from school. She shared a picture of her on Instagram along with an emotional message.

Sharing a picture of her sitting in a classroom along with other students, all in school uniform, Juhi wrote, “Jahnavi at her school farewell chapel ... happy and sad both at the same time ...” Jahnavi can be seen seated in the fourth row from front and smiling for the camera.

Juhi is married to businessman Jay Mehta and has two kids. Apart from Jahnavi, they also have a 15-year-old son named Arjun.

Juhi was last seen in a prominent role in Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. She played the role of Chatro in the film. She also made a guest appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero last year.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and wife Gauri flew to London to attend the graduation ceremony of daughter Suhana. The actor shared a picture with them on Twitter and wrote, “4 yrs have flown by. Graduating from Ardingly. Last pizza...last train ride...and first step into the real world...school ends...learning doesn’t.” He shared another candid picture with Suhana and captioned it, Last day at school. “To adding new experiences and colours to your life ahead....”

Reacting to the news of star kids graduating this year, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur had written to Shah Rukh, “We are just the bow, and our children the arrows. We can pull the bow tight and true. Give the arrow all the strength and passion it needs. But ultimately we need to let the arrow go and find its own destiny. And carry with it everyone’s blessing. Go with courage Suhana @iamsrk.”

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 09:36 IST