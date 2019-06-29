Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri celebrate daughter Suhana’s graduation, proud dad says ‘school ends...learning doesn’t’. See family pics

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana has graduated from her school in the UK. The actor took to Instagram as he recalled how fast time has gone by and shared pictures as well.

Sharing a picture with wife Gauri and daughter Suhana, a proud dad wrote: “4 yrs have flown by. Graduating from Ardingly. Last pizza...last train ride...and first step into the real world...school ends...learning doesn’t.” His note is particularly reflective as only on Friday the trailer of the Hindi version of Disney’s The Lion King came out, where Shah Rukh, voicing Mufasa, was seen giving life lessons to Simba, to be voiced by his son Aryan.

Shah Rukh shared another picture, a black and white one, with Suhana, perhaps from her graduation ceremony (she is formally dressed) and wrote: “Last day at school. To adding new experiences and colours to your life ahead....” For the uninitiated, Ardingly College is a co-educational boarding school, located in the Sussex region in England.

Suhana, we now know, had been studying there for the last four years. However, the young star kid was often seen in Mumbai in the company of her childhood friends, actor Ananya Panday and actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor and routinely papped. Her pictures, whenever they surface online, are a huge hit and enthusiastically shared. She was recently in India, for the wedding of her cousin Alia Chhiba in Kolkata. Her pictures from the wedding and the pre-wedding functions like the mehendi trended online in a big way.

Suhana is expected to make her Bollywood debut, but dad Shah Rukh says she has to complete her education first. Speaking about his daughter’s future, he had earlier said that “she will go to an educational institute for three-four years to train in acting”. Incidentally, Shah Rukh’s elder son Aryan too is studying filmmaking in America.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 10:18 IST