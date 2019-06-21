Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is a breath of fresh air in latest pic. See it here

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana may not have set foot in Bollywood but she is a quite a star in her own right. Any picture of hers on social media goes viral in no time. Her recent candid shot is one such a picture.

Wearing a white spaghetti top, with little to no makeup on and her long hair left lose, Suhana is a breath of fresh air. She is sitting by the side of a coffee table and has a glass in her hand. She is smiling at the camera and picture looks like it is from a family or friends’ party.

Suhana, along with her mother Guari Khan, was at a family wedding in Kolkata and the pictures from the various functions were a big hit online. Suhana wore dull colours with much finesse and looking striking in them. Pictures from the mehendi ceremony and the wedding were shared on her many fan pages.

Suhana, who is currently studying in the UK, is unlikely to make her Bollywood debut anytime soon. Her father, Shah Rukh is keen that she study acting before taking the plunge. Speaking about his daughter’s future, he had said that “she will go to an educational institute for three-four years to train in acting”. Incidentally, Shah Rukh’s elder son Aryan too is studying filmmaking in America.

However, Suhana keeps shuttling between Mumbai and London and is often seen with her childhood friends actor Ananya Panday and actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor.

