Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is all grace at cousin’s wedding, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is yet to make her Bollywood debut but the young lady is already a huge hit online for her chic fashion sense. Her latest pictures are from her cousin’s wedding and they are already going viral.

Suhana is attending the wedding of Gauri Khan’s niece Alia Chhiba (daughter of Vikrant Chhiba). In some of the pictures from Alia’s mehendi ceremony, Suhana is grace personified in a pale green salwar kameez. Her hair is left loose and she is wearing big earrings with a simple chain around her neck. In another picture, Suhana wears a dull green but richly embroidered lehenga choli.

Also read: If Alia-Ranbir and Arjun-Malaika got married on the same day, this is the wedding Katrina Kaif would attend

Suhana is currently in London, completing her studies. She recently attended her friend Athena’s birthday party, and in no time her pictures were trending on the internet. She looked perfectly at ease in a bold white dress. Some time ago, a video of Suhana practising dance with her friends too found its way to the internet. Suhana looked comfortable doing the tricky dance steps.

Shah Rukh has been adamant that both his kids complete their education before taking the plunge into Bollywood. While Suhana is reportedly interested in taking to acting like her father, Aryan seems to have different plans. The young lad is currently studying filmmaking in the US. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror about his children’s future plans, Shah Rukh had said: “Neither Aryan nor Suhana have been groomed to be actors.” He had added that his daughter wants to become an actor, but “she will go to an educational institute for three-four years to train in acting” after finishing school. Shah Rukh had continued that Aryan wants to become a director. “Gauri and I never told our kids that they have to grow up to be actors. People around would say handsome hai, tall hai, body achcha hai, but if looks were a criterion, I’d never have been an actor.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 30, 2019 09:07 IST