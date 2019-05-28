Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana looks gorgeous as she attends friend’s birthday party, see pics

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan was recently spotted at a friend’s birthday party in London and the stylish young lady was a treat to watch. Pictures from the bash have surfaced online and are going viral.

Suhana attended her friend Athena’s birthday party over the weekend and, going by the pictures, it was quite a party. In one of them, Suhana is seen posing with the birthday girl. In another, she is seen taking a selfie. Suhana is wearing a full-sleeve white t-shirt and has left her hair loose in soft curls.

Suhana is currently studying in London. Reports suggest she is likely to enrol for acting classes after she completes her studies. She assisted on Shah Rukh’s last release Zero, which featured her father as a dwarf. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film that also featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, turned out to be a dud at the box office.

Earlier this month, Suhana wrote an emotional note for her mother Gauri Khan on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Gauri later shared as her Instagram story. “Mother is our greatest teacher, a teacher of compassion, love and fearlessness. If love is sweet as a flower, then mother that sweet flower of love. Happy Mother’s Day. @gaurikhan,” it read.

Suhana is often spotted with her friends, actor Ananya Panday and actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya. While Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2, Shanaya is working on Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena biopic as an assistant director.

