Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana grooves with ease to music at her dance rehearsals. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is often in the limelight — sometimes for her fashion sense and at other times, for her magazine shoot. This time, she has caught everyone’s attention by her dancing skills.

In a video — which has surfaced on the Internet, Suhana, who is currently studying in London, is seen having fun at a dance rehearsal with her friends. Suhana is matching steps with others on Kenny Loggins’ Footloose in the video, which has gone viral on social media.

Also read: Did Priyanka Chopra’s many wedding ceremonies leave husband Nick Jonas fed up? Singer says yes

Among the most fancied star kids, it is rumoured that she too will make her film debut soon. However, her dad has denied such reports and made it clear that both his kids, Suhana and Aryan, have to finish their education before getting into films. While Suhana is studying in London, Aryan is in Los Angeles.

She was an assistant on Shah Rukh Khan’s last release Zero, which featured him as a dwarf. He was seen with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the film, which turned out to be a dud at the box office.

(With HT Inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 09:33 IST