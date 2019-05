If Alia-Ranbir and Arjun-Malaika got married on the same day, this is the wedding Katrina Kaif would attend

Actor Katrina Kaif says actor Arjun Kapoor is her 'rakhi' brother. Katrina said this when she appeared on BFFs with Vogue - Season 3 along with Anaita Shroff Adajania. The show will be aired on Colors Infinity, read a statement.

During a popular game in the show "Say it or Strip it", anchor Neha Dhupia asked Katrina, "If Ranbir and Alia, and Arjun and Malaika got married literally same day, same time, which would you attend."

Katrina said, "If I'd have to pick one, I'd pick Arjun because he is my rakhi brother. I tied him a rakhi on the day 'Sheila ki Jawaani' was released and he didn't really like me. 'Arjun, do you want to be my rakhi brother?' He was like 'No!' (and) I was like Arjun you're going to be my rakhi brother."

Arjun and Varun Dhawan, who allegedly had a ‘I Hate Katrina Kaif’ club in their younger days, recently decided to make amends with Katrina and created a ‘I Love Katrina Kaif’ club. Varun and Arjun also presented Katrina with a token of their faithful friendship - a huge Dalmatian trophy.

On the Bollywood front, Katrina awaits the release of her next Salman Khan-starrer Bharat.

First Published: May 29, 2019 18:35 IST