Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor replace Katrina Kaif hate club with ‘I Love Katrina Kaif’ club, offer her a Dalmatian trophy

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, who allegedly had a ‘I Hate Katrina Kaif’ club in their younger days have decided to make amends to the Thugs of Hindostan star and have now officially created a ‘I Love Katrina Kaif’ club. Varun and Arjun also presented Katrina with a token of their faithful friendship - a huge Dalmatian trophy.

Also read: Salman Khan poses with Jacqueline Fernandez, her doppleganger Amanda Cerny at Notebook screening

Arjun shared a picture where Katrina is seen receiving a huge ‘Dalmatian trophy’ as Varun and Arjun present the award to her. Arjun wrote alongside the post, “So @varundvn & I are starting a new fan club #WeLoveKK aka @katrinakaif !!! Here we are seen awarding her, for absolutely no reason whatsoever... PS - the Dalmatian trophy Katrina’s holding represents our faithful friendship kyunki yeh dosti #firstclass hai !!!”

When Katrina appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show, Kofffee with Karan season 5, she revealed Varun and Arjun Kapoor started the ‘I Hate Katrina’ club when they were working on Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya. “For some reason, Arjun and Varun started an ‘I Hate Katrina’ club. I am not joking. I was just walking, minding my own business. I know why Varun started the club. I don’t know why Arjun joined it,” Katrina had said.

She thought they founded the club out of spite for her as she didn’t give them any attention but Varun, who appeared alongside Katrina on the show, revealed that actor Salman Khan, Katrina’s ex, would always take the boys on treks or swimming but he had attention only for Katrina once she joined the shoot. Katrina then realised the boys were eyeing for Salman’s attention and not hers.

She also shared a picture post when the ‘I Hate Katrina Kaif’ club clocked 15 years in 2018. Katrina shared a picture with Varun and Arjun and captioned it: “Boys... 15 years with these ones. From hate club .... To I think more love and maturity now. Bet I made you feel old.”

Katrina and Varun were supposed to work together on Remo D’Souza’s ABCD 3 but Katrina opted out of the film and Shraddha replaced her.

Katrina is currently gearing up for Bharat opposite Salman Khan while Varun has Kalank opposite Alia Bhatt. Arjun, on the other hand, is working on the period war film, Panipat.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 09:52 IST