ABCD 3: Varun Dhawan confirms Shraddha Kapoor will replace Katrina Kaif, says ‘welcome home Chirkut’

Varun Dhawan has confirmed that Shraddha Kapoor will replace Katrina Kaif in the upcoming third installment of the ABCD series, after Katrina opted out of the project.

Varun posted a selfie with Shraddha on Twitter, welcoming her ‘home’. Shraddha was also featured in ABCD 2 - Varun’s first film in the series - and recently starred in the major box office hit, Stree. She will next be seen in a biopic of ace badminton player, Saina Nehwal.

It was recently reported that due to her professional commitments to Salman Khan’s Bharat, Katrina will be unable to find room in her schedule for ABCD 3. Interestingly, Katrina herself replaced original actor Priyanka Chopra in the ambitious film, after Priyanka pulled out to prepare for her wedding with Nick Jonas.

ABCD 3 will be directed by Remo D’Souza, who in addition to helming both ABCD films, also directed the critically lambasted recent Salman film, Race 3.

Remo has said that ABCD 3 will be the biggest 3D dance film in the history of Bollywood, calling it ‘the ultimate dance film’ in a statement.

Varun had in March 2018 shared a brief teaser for the film, in which Katrina was mentioned as his co-star. He said in a statement, “Working with Remo again for India’s biggest dance film is huge. I performed once in New York with Katrina and it was electric. She’s going to bring her A game so I need to get back into shape. Bhushan is not only a strong producer who has over a period of time built a great marketing and distribution machinery, he also contributes a lot creatively specially in music department.”

Varun received the best reviews of his career in October, while Katrina was featured in back-to-back duds, Thugs of Hindostan and Zero.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 12:07 IST