Katrina Kaif hate club returns with Arjun Kapoor’s latest post. He spotted dandruff

Ever since she made her debut on Instagram, Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has been keeping her fans entertained and mesmerised with her gorgeous pictures and videos of drool-worthy dance set pieces. So when she posted yet another hot picture on Wednesday, it was definitely worth a view. However, what made it different was a comment by Katrina’s close friend Arjun Kapoor and honorary member of Katrina Kaif Hate Club.

Katrina shared a black-and-white picture with white powder spread across the frame. Later, she also posted a video where she is seen playing with her hair.

While the world saw a sexy Katrina captured in a candid pose, all Arjun could see was “dandruff”. He commented on Katrina’s picture, “u got dandruff Katrina.”

In an episode of Koffee With Karan in December 2016, Katrina had revealed how Varun Dhawan started a ‘We Hate Katrina Kaif Club’ with Arjun Kapoor as a member. In an earlier episode of the show, both Varun and Arjun had taken Katrina’s name while playing the Marry-Hook-Up-Kill game.

Apparently the Katrina Kaif hate club started after Salman Khan gave Varun a hard time after he was spotted checking out Katrina as she was walking on bandstand, Mumbai. “I get why Varun started it, but I don’t know why Arjun joined,” Katrina had told Karan. She later posed a photo with Varun and Arjun, saying: “Boys. 15 years with these ones ...... from hate club .... to I think more love and maturity. Now bet I made u feel old.” Arjun spotted the photo on Instagram and said it can double up as a poster for a movie titled: “I Hate U but I Love U.”

Arjun has recently wrapped Namastey England and will begin working in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Katrina, on the other hand, will soon be seen along side Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. Her other film is Thugs of Hindostan, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

