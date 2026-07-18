Bryson DeChambeau: Why was USA star handed a two-stroke penalty? The Open Chief Referee explains
Bryson DeChambeau received a two-stroke penalty at The Open after officials ruled he inadvertently improved his lie, giving himself a potential advantage.
Bryson DeChambeau, one of the star golfers from Team USA competing in The Open Championship in Southport, England, was dealt a blow after he was awarded a two-stroke penalty at the end of the second round of Friday's PGA Tour event.
DeChambeau's penalty, which pushed him from solo second to joint fifth in one go, sparked a lot of controversy. The row came as Bryson DeChambeau was seen in a deep argument with the officials over the violation.
The incident also sparked speculation that DeChambeau might even withdraw from The Open altogether. It stemmed from a clip of the golfer purportedly saying, "I'm not gonna be playing tomorrow."
Needless to say, it sharply divided opinion among viewers of The Open. Many stood with the 32-year-old golfer as he pleaded his case around the two-stroke penalty - alleging that he did not interfere with the grass around his ball at the 5th hole to make his lie better.
But what was the rationale behind the two-stroke penalty for Bryson DeChambeau? The Chief Referee of The Open explained after the game.
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Why Was Bryson DeChambeau Given A Two-Stroke Penalty?
Grant Moir, the Chief Referee for The Open, explained the decision to give the American golfer a two-stroke penalty. Though the explanation clarified the stance of the officials, the controversy around it far from abated.
Bryson DeChambeau was penalized two-strokes for "inadvertently improving" his lie at the 5th hole, Grant Moir told Sky Sports after Round 2 ended on Friday.
"Bryson has been penalized two strokes for inadvertently improving the area of his intended swing, so the intended backswing on the fifth hole when he was playing his second shot," Moir said.
Also read: Is Bryson DeChambeau and Lilia Schneider dating? Here's the truth about American golfer's relationship
"So an improvement means to alter one or more of the conditions affecting the stroke so that the player gains a potential advantage for the stroke," he explained. "Now, I would stress that this applies even when the action is accidental, as it was in Bryson's case. The area of intended swing includes the entire area that might reasonably affect any part of the backswing, the downswing, or the completion of the swing for the intended stroke."
Bryson DeChambeau now sits five under par, finishing -8 at the end of Round 2. He is still just three shots off the lead.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More