Salman Khan poses with Jacqueline Fernandez, her doppleganger Amanda Cerny at Notebook screening

Just a day after Jacqueline Fernandez shared pictures with her doppleganger Amanda Cerny, a new picture has surfaced online that shows her Kick co-star Salman Khan posing alongwith Amanda and her. A user shared the picture and revealed that the trio were clicked at a special screening of Salman’s home production, Notebook.

In the picture, Amanda gives a flying kiss while Jacqueline pouts for the camera as Salman smiles, caught between the two ladies.

On Wednesday, Jacqueline had asked Amanda to come and meet her in Mumbai, to which Amanda had a quick reply. Amanda then shared her plans of a Mumbai trip.

Amanda lives in Germany and has a fan following of her own with more than 24 million followers on Instagram. Last year, Amanda had posted a video on Instagram where she said she will post a message on Salman’s page stating why she should feature in his next movie.

Jacqueline was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Race 3, which managed to survive at the box office but was criticised by critics. She will now be seen alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in the action-thriller, Drive. The film is being directed by Tarun Mansukhani and also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani and Sonal Chauhan. It is scheduled to release on June 28 this year.

