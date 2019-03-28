Today in New Delhi, India
Salman Khan poses with Jacqueline Fernandez, her doppleganger Amanda Cerny at Notebook screening

Jacaqueline Fernandez recently invited her doppleganger Amanda Cerny to visit her in Mumbai and they were soon spotted posing with Salman Khan. Check out the pic here.

bollywood Updated: Mar 28, 2019 09:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Salman Khan,Amanda Cerny,Jacqueline Fernandez
A user shared a picture of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny from Notebook screening on Wednesday.(Instagram)

Just a day after Jacqueline Fernandez shared pictures with her doppleganger Amanda Cerny, a new picture has surfaced online that shows her Kick co-star Salman Khan posing alongwith Amanda and her. A user shared the picture and revealed that the trio were clicked at a special screening of Salman’s home production, Notebook.

Also read: Ayan teases beginning of Ranbir-Alia and Brahmastra with new pic

In the picture, Amanda gives a flying kiss while Jacqueline pouts for the camera as Salman smiles, caught between the two ladies.

View this post on Instagram

Salman Khan wid @amandacerny 🔥🔥😍❤️❤️ & #jacquelinefernandez 😍 at #Notebook premiere

A post shared by SALMAN KHAN FAN CLUB❤️🇮🇳 (@mysalmankhan.ig) on

On Wednesday, Jacqueline had asked Amanda to come and meet her in Mumbai, to which Amanda had a quick reply. Amanda then shared her plans of a Mumbai trip.

Amanda lives in Germany and has a fan following of her own with more than 24 million followers on Instagram. Last year, Amanda had posted a video on Instagram where she said she will post a message on Salman’s page stating why she should feature in his next movie.

Jacqueline was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Race 3, which managed to survive at the box office but was criticised by critics. She will now be seen alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in the action-thriller, Drive. The film is being directed by Tarun Mansukhani and also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani and Sonal Chauhan. It is scheduled to release on June 28 this year.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 08:56 IST

