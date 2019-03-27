Ayan Mukerji teases the beginning of Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt and Brahmastra with a beautiful new pic
Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji shared an unseen picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of the film on his Instagram account.bollywood Updated: Mar 27, 2019 18:54 IST
Hindustan Times
Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to be seen together for the first time on screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahamastra. The filmmaker has now shared a new picture from the sets of the film in Israel on his Instagram account.
Ayan shared a picture of Ranbir watching Alia through a window as she stares at something not in the frame. He captioned it, “Beginnings. Tel Aviv, Israel... Beginning of 2018, and the beginning of many things... We were in Tel Aviv to prepare for our first shooting schedule with a very special member of our team, and it marked the beginning of Ranbir and Alia working together for the movie and getting to know each other...Brahmāstra has come with a lot of travel, to find creative collaborations everywhere in the world... something I hope will add greatly to the film eventually. #brahmastra.”
Ayan hinted at a special member of the team in the caption but is yet to reveal more.
The director had earlier shared a picture of Ranbir and Alua as well. He had written along with it, “and then, there were 3... from our vfx studio in london, way back in 2016. these were early days on this movie. alia was the new force in our creative life... the brief was simple... ranbir and alia needed to work as one unit and that relationship was more important than their individual characters because at it’s heart, our movie is... a love story... There has been a lot of love since then. After all, Love is Brahmāstra’s guiding Light #brahmastra #lovestory.”
Ranbir plays Shiva and Alia plays Isha in the film and have shot for it in London, New York, Bulgaria, Israel, India and other places. The logo of the film was unveiled in a unique way with the help of 150 drones during the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. It is said to be the first in the fantasy trilogy and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and South actor Nagarjuna Akkineni.
Brahmastra is set to hit theatres around Christmas. Here are some more pictures Ayan shared from the making of the film.
First Published: Mar 27, 2019 18:54 IST