Shah Rukh Khan shares a loved-up selfie with wife Gauri on World Theatre Day, says ‘being with you is like being on stage’

Like every successful Bollywood actor, actor Shah Rukh Khan also began with theatre before making it big in films. On the occasion of World Theatre Day, the actor shared a picture with wife Gauri Khan along with a cryptic message, “Being with you is like being on Stage. There’s so much light, I can’t see anything else. Curiosity to know New, Humility to accept u will never know if fully...makes u an actor. #WorldTheaterDay.”

"Being with you is like being on Stage. There’s so much light, I can’t see anything else". Curiosity to know New, Humility to accept u will never know if fully...makes u an actor. #WorldTheaterDay pic.twitter.com/7mWCCuHmBz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 27, 2019

During his days at the Hansraj College, SRK was closely involved with the Theatre Action Group (TAG) and was mentored by Barry John. He has also spoken about interacting with actors who attended the National School of Drama where his late father Taj Mohammed Khan ran a canteen.

The actor had flown to Kolkata a day before to meet West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. He was spotted greeting his fans with a namaste.

Shah Rukh recently made headlines as he featured in a series of videos for Dubai Tourism’s #BeMyGuest campaign. He was seen alongside superheroes Captain America, Iron Man and Thor as they joined hands to solve a riddle in Dubai.

Shah Rukh Khan’s last film Zero, also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, failed to perform well at the box office. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film made at a massive budget was lauded for its VFX and special effects. After opening at Rs 20 crore, Zero soon lost impetus amid negative reviews. The actor had played a dwarf in the film for the first time in his career.

SRK is expected to star in the Rakesh Sharma biopic titled Saare Jahaan Se Achcha but has now quit the project. Writer Anjum Rajabali had said at an event, “I don’t think he said no to Saare Jahan Se Achcha because of the space (angle). I think he’s also pretty shaken up, he was banking a lot on that.”

Here are some more pictures of Shah Rukh and Gauri.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri pose during a photo opportunity at the wedding ceremony of Akash Ambani at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2019. ( REUTERS )

Shah Rukh clicks a selfie with Gauri.

Shah Rukh and Gauri during Diwali celebrations.

Shah Rukh and Gauri during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Shah Rukh and Gauri performing at Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding party in Udaipur.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 18:17 IST