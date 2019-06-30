Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is a stunner at her graduation party. See pics here

Actor Shah Rukh Khan informed via his Instagram posts on Saturday that his daughter Suhana Khan has graduated from college. He shared pictures, recalling how four years have gone by in a flash. Now, fresh pictures of Suhana from her graduation party at Ardingly College in Sussex, England have surfaced online. Needless to say, Suhana looks stunning.

In one of the pictures, Suhana can be seen posing with other students, wearing a white tube top paired with a pencil skirt. Other students too appear in colour-coordinated clothes. Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri flew off to London to attend their daughter’s graduation ceremony on Friday. Sharing a picture with the three of them together, Shah Rukh had said how school ends but learning continues. He wrote: “4 yrs have flown by. Graduating from Ardingly. Last pizza...last train ride...and first step into the real world...school ends...learning doesn’t.” He shared another monochrome picture of himself with Suhana and wrote “Last day at school. To adding new experiences and colours to your life ahead....”

Gauri too took to Instagram to share a video from the ceremony, informing viewers that her daughter had picked up an award for being best in drama. She wrote: “The Russel cup for exceptional contribution to drama.” Congratulatory messages flowed in soon after with Karan Johar saying “So proud” and Shweta Bachchan congratulating Suhana. Manish Malhotra too wished Suhana on the occasion.

Suhana, who has been attending college in England for the last four years, is often spotted in Mumbai and routinely papped. She is seen with her childhood friends, actor Ananya Panday (who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2) and actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor. The star kid’s pictures from her cousin Alia Chhiba’s wedding in Kolkata last month had trended in a major way. Suhana enjoys a steady fan following online and may make her Bollywood debut in the years to come. However, Shah Rukh says she still has to study acting for a couple of years before taking the plunge.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 11:14 IST