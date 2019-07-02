Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas dine with family and friends post Paris Fashion Week appearance. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas partied with family and friends after making an appearance together at the Paris Fashion Week. While the couple reached an hour late for the fashion show, they joined the Jonas family and Hollywood actor Melita Toscan for a party in the evening.

Priyanka shared a picture with socialite Natasha Poonawalla and actor Melita Toscan from the party on her Instagram stories and captioned it, “Lovely night with lovely people.” While she is seen dressed in a yellow gown with a matching blazer, Nick is in black and white casuals, paired with a beige overcoat.

Priyanka Chopra shared pictures from her time in Paris on her Instagram stories.

The actor also shared a picture from their family dinner with Nick’s parents, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise, and her mother Madhu Chopra. While Nick and Priyanka can be seen seated on the left, Madhu, Paul and Denise are on the right with a few other guests. “Family time, Best!” she captioned the picture.

Priyanka also shared a picture from the show, thanking director Maria Grazia Chiuri for inviting them. She wrote, “Thank you Maria Grazia for an incredible evening. Congratulations.” Taking a dig at himself, Nick commented to the post, “That’s my cool guy pose. Only two steps required... first put your hand on your torso awkwardly. Second, make sure your posture is super weird.”

She shared another candid picture of herself and Nick with her dress flowing in the wind. According to an AP report, Priyanka and Nick arrived late for Dior’s show and made Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot and Shailene Woodley wait for them.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas arrive late at Paris Fashion Week, make Gal Gadot, Shailene Woodley wait. See pics

The couple had travelled from the south of France to Paris for the event, after attending Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding during the weekend.

WATCH: Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas dazzle at pre-wedding celebration; Priyanka-Nick attend

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 16:38 IST