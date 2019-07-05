Tusshar Kapoor on son Laksshya: If he wants to see my films, he can watch them when he is an adult

Actor Tusshar Kapoor has returned with a full-blown cast of comedians in the web series, Booo Sabki Phategi. The actor is a single father to a three-year-old son Laksshya and has also welcomed a nephew -- son of sister Ekta Kapoor -- to the household. Having worked in quite a few adult comedies, the actor is not apologetic about his work and says that his son can watch his films if he wants to but only when he is an adult. He spoke to Hindustan Times about the new horror comedy show, on being a single father and his next thriller. Excerpts:

What is so special about it?

It is the first show in the web space that is an out-and-out masala comedy because most other shows are serious, dark, grim and realistic. This is an escapist, fun, entertaining and happy show that appeals to a wider audience.

Booo Sabki Phategi stars Mallika Sherawat, Krushna Abhishek, Sanjai Mishra, Kiku Sharda and others.

You have also taken instances from popular films and picked up dialogues?

We have referred to a few instances but the show is not a spoof. The show is a mad comedy and has its own story.

Why only humour? Will you try your hands at a different genre?

I have tried that in the past like Shor in the City, Khakee, Dirty Picture and C Company. There is also a thriller that will go on floors in August. It is my next film and is not in the comic space. That’s a very different world that I will be exploring and I hope people like it. It is tentatively titled Maarich and is directed by debutant Dhruv Raghav.

Tusshar Kapoor with father Jeetendra, mother Shoba Kapoor, sister Ekta Kapoor and son Laksshya.

You are a full-time father. Do you take your son along for outdoor shoots?

When I was doing Golmaal, I tried to take him out for the outdoors. Now he is a big boy, he goes to school and is more independent. When I go for promotions or an event, I don’t need to take him along. When I am in town, I am always with him and we spend a lot of time together. Fortunately, the entire show was shot in Mumbai so I didn’t have to worry. Sometimes I would ask him to come to the sets in the afternoon. There are ways of how you can spend time with your family.

Is he aware that you are an actor and work in films?

He hasn’t understood it yet. I have not spoken to him about it or made him aware. He seems to be beginning to understand it now. He’s seen Aankh Maarey (a song in Simmba which featured Tusshar) so he knows vaguely. I have not shown him Bollywood films or television. I have not taken him to a movie theatre. He is only three. He is too little to see a full movie. Even when I was a kid, I hardly went to see my father shooting on sets. I tried to take him sometimes but he says I want to go to the mall or the play area. He has his own mind, I can’t force him.

You have worked in quite a few sex comedies like Mastizaade and Kyaa Kool Hai Hum series. Are you now conscious of your film choices since now you are a father?

I don’t have any troubles with comedy, they need to be made well. I don’t think the law permits you to make an adult comedy the way it has to be made. I am not interested in doing one right now but its not because I have become a father. In future, if Laksshya wants to see any of my films, even if they are older comedies, he is free to watch them when he is an adult. If he doesn’t want to, then it is fine. I am not going to change my work because of him. He will and he has to respect the work I do. I play all kinds of roles and that will not change. He is not allowed to watch any of these films till he is an adult.

You are an uncle to Ekta Kapoor’s son Ravie as well. Do the kids bond well?

My nephew Ravie is only five-months-old. He recognises us and they do play a bit. But Laksshya is older and more active. It will still take some time for them to start playing together. He is aware that he has a younger brother now and they are hopefully going to become close friends when they grow up.

