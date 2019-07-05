Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy extended holiday in Italy, share throwback pics to celebrate fourth of July, see pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her American singer husband Nick Jonas are enjoying an extended European holiday, after attending Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ second wedding in south of France last Saturday. On the occasion of American Independence Day on July 4, the duo took to Instagram to share some throwback pictures.

Sharing a picture from last year, Priyanka thanked America for showering her family and her with love. She wrote: “Happy 4th of July, America Thank you for being so generous to me and all of mine. Have fun and be safe everyone. #throwback #oneyearago.”

In the picture, she is wearing a black and white striped dress, as she holds on to Nick. The American singer is standing next to her dressed in a shirt reflecting the colours of the American flag.

Nick, too, shared a picture from a BBQ party last year and wrote: “Last year at our 4th of July bbq. Hope everyone is having a great day. #family.” In the picture, the three Jonas Brothers -- Kevin, Joe and Nick -- hold on to a reclining Franklin, the youngest of the lot, with their partners – Danielle, Sophie and Priyanka--lending them a helping hand.

Last month, the entire Jonas family took part in Sophie’s second wedding. While, Sophie looked pretty in a beautiful white wedding gown, it was Priyanka who stunned in a pink saree.

The couple has extended their stay in Europe and according to a report in Times of India, they are in Italy. Nick shared a summery picture where the couple are suitably dressed for Italian summer -- while Priyanka is dressed in a brown-and-cream floral free-flowing long dress, Nick is in yellow shorts and a printed shirt. Nick wrote: “Via Dell Amore... or Love Way in other words.” The couple is reportedly spending some quality time together before they get busy with their respective commitments.

