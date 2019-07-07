Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas dance hand in hand to romantic music in the sunset. See video from Tuscany vacation

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas are holidaying in Tuscany, and they are making the most of their time by enjoying romantic date nights and sightseeing tours. Nick has now shared a new video of them dancing hand in hand to slow music, with a sunset in the background.

Nick shared the video on Instagram and captioned it in one word “IT + ” along with a heart emoji. Priyanka dropped a romantic smiley in the comments section. The two can be seen dancing to a romantic song playing in the background, amid lush green surroundings as the sun sets behind them. While Nick is in a tee and denims, Priyanka is in a short black dress.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared these pictures on their Instagram stories.

The two had attended a cooking class on one of their recent date nights and had shared videos and pictures of themselves posing with their self-made pasta. Priyanka had said in the video that she doesn’t know how to cook but when the chef is around, she convinces herself that she can. She also said that she is glad to have Nick around to appreciate her efforts.

Priyanka and Nick are on an extended vacation in Italy where they attended the wedding celebrations of his brother Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. The two had tied the knot at an ancient chateau in south of France last Saturday. While the wedding was a closely guarded affair, pictures of Priyanka dressed in a silk gown at the pre-wedding dinner and a pink sari at the wedding had surfaced online.

Sophie and Joe shared their first official picture from the wedding on Instagram days after the ceremony with the caption, “Mr and Mrs.” The two tied the knot for the second time after they got hitched in a surprise wedding ceremony in May.

