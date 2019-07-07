Deepika Padukone wishes Ranveer Singh on his birthday with a heartfelt note and a cute pic, calls him ‘my infant, my pineapple’

Actor Ranveer Singh on Saturday celebrated his first birthday after tying the knot with actor Deepika Padukone in November last year. And she made it special by sharing a heartfelt note along with a childhood picture of his. The two are currently in the UK, working on their fourth film together, ’83.

Sharing a picture of a young Ranveer eating an ice cream, Deepika wrote in an Instagram post, “Sensitive & emotional, caring & compassionate, generous & gentle, funny & intelligent, delightful & faithful...all this and so much more... To my husband, my friend, my lover, my confidante...but more often than not, my child, my infant, my toddler, my dot, my pineapple, my sunshine, my rainbow...May you forever and always be this way...I love you....”

Several fans and friends reacted to the picture with heart emojis and comments. A fan wrote, “Bachpan me bhi energy itni hi thi baba me.”

Another wrote, “Itna my my my karke likha lekin happy bday toh likhaij nai (you wrote so much but didn’t write happy birthday). Noting that Ranveer always comes up with peculiar replies to Deepika’s posts, many fans said that they were eagerly waiting for his response.

Ranveer had unveiled his first look as cricketer Kapil Dev in ’83 on Saturday. He had shared it with the caption, “On my special day, here’s presenting THE HARYANA HURRICANE KAPIL DEV.” Deepika will play Kapil’s wife Romi Dev in the film.

According to a report in Mid-Day, a source had said that the team will head to the Lord’s cricket ground to shoot the 1983 World Cup final sequence after the ongoing world cup wraps up.

Talking about Deepika’s role in the film, the source had revealed, “It is well-known that Romi had walked out of the stadium midway, assuming that India would lose the match. She then tried re-entering the ground when India started taking wickets but was unable to do so as she had given her pass away. This anecdote will be shown on screen.”

