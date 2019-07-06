Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Here’s why he is the first superstar of his generation

Ranveer Singh has arrived! And he doesn’t mind blowing his own trumpet, with his excellent body of work and magnetic aura. The actor, who won a Filmfare award for his debut film Band Baaja Baaraat, hasn’t slowed down a bit and makes sure he’s surrounded by his fans, wherever he goes.

Ranveer, who is often seen with a boombox (now limited to a Bluetooth speaker), had once told journalist Anupama Chopra in an interview, “I always thought that whenever I will become a big star, I would walk with theme music around me. I was so fascinated by the wrestlers. Whenever they enter, the theme music would play. I want to live my life as if it’s a film and there is background music for every situation.” It seems the actor has already realised his dream, even before completing 10 years in the film industry at the end of this year.

Love him or hate him, Ranveer may make you cringe with his loud neon costumes or his irregular sunglasses, but there has never been a moment when the star has not stood out, even in a crowd of celebrities. Subtlety may not be his cup of tea but Ranveer deserves the respect that he’s getting.

Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat.

Day before his 34th birthday on Saturday, Ranveer celebrated six years of his first critically-acclaimed film, Lootera. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film did not get its due at the box office, but was memorable enough to convince the industry what Ranveer is capable of. Since then, after every flop, the actor has bounced back with a mega blockbuster. After Kill Dil tanked at Rs 33 crore, he delivered Dil Dhadakne Do that collected Rs 76 crore at the domestic box office. Befike also suffered the fate of Lootera and sank with collections of just Rs 60 crore, but the actor returned with his highest grossing film Padmaavat. Widely believed to be a chameleon actor, Ranveer is known for sinking his teeth into his characters.

And when was the last time a mainstream Bollywood star dared to play an evil villain with not even a speck of decency? Padmaavat’s Alauddin Khilji is the only name that comes to the mind after Shah Rukh Khan’s character in the 1993 film, Darr. If Khilji was called the best performance of his career, he made critics rethink their declarations with his yet another flawless performance: Murad the underdog rapper in Gully Boy.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas attend cooking class on date night: ‘Now he knows that I tried atleast’. See pics and video

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will pair up for the fourth time on screen in ‘83.

Currently, Ranveer is filming the 15th movie of his career, titled ‘83, and has already won the hearts of his fans online, and of the cricket veterans who brought the World Cup home for the first time, and whose story ‘83 tells. Ranveer will play Team India captain Kapil Dev in the film, and the actor made headlines for his appearance at the year’s most-anticipated cricket match: India vs Pakistan, at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Apart from his flamboyant public persona and acting skills, Ranveer has many more sides to his personality. The actor is a doting husband to Deepika Padukone and often expresses his immense love for her in public. From calling her a Sindhi Bahu for wearing too much bling, to sharing a video of himself being beaten up by her (jokingly, of course), Ranveer is the new age husband of every girl’s dreams. If you still have doubts about Ranveer’s super stardom, think again!

Author tweets @ruchik87

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 16:47 IST