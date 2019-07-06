83 first look: Ranveer Singh looks like Kapil Dev’s carbon copy, Bollywood and cricketers say ‘wow’. See pic

On his 34th birthday today, actor Ranveer Singh shared his first look as Kapil Dev from the upcoming film, ‘83. The actor plays former Team India captain Kapil Dev who went on to lead India to its first World Cup win in cricket.

Looking strikingly similar to the veteran cricketer with a bushy moustache and hairdo, Ranveer can be seen flipping a leather ball in his hand with an intense look on his face. He wrote, “On my special day, here’s presenting THE HARYANA HURRICANE KAPIL DEV @83thefilm @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @mantenamadhu @sarkarshibasish @vishnuinduri @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson.”

Several fans and friends applauded the actor for his new look. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “wow wow wow” whereas cricketer Shikhar Dhawan commented, “Looking exact like pajhi. Happy Birthday bro.Have a great one.” Actor Aahana Kumra wrote, “No way!! Dayum! Happiest birthday @ranveersingh !! Greatest innings to you!!” Dhadak director Shashank Khaitaan also wrote, “Oh WOW!!! This is so good ... exactly like the legend Kapil Dev... Happy Birthday Bro... keep on inspiring... cause thats what you doing with every character you breathing...”

Ranveer had spent 10 days at Kapil Dev’s residence in Delhi to understand the finer naunces of his personality. He had received training from the cricketer himself during the boot camp in Dharamshala. Praising the actor Kapil had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “His commitment and passion. These two traits in him are what strikes an onlooker at the first go. He will be at something repeatedly and won’t let go till he feels he’s mastered it, despite others telling him it’s acceptable. Just acceptable is not okay. It has to be excellent.”

Being directed by Kabir Khan, the film will tell the story of India’s first cricket World Cup win in 1983. Ranveer’s wife and actor Deepika Padukone will play his onscreen wife Romi Dev in the film. The team is currently stationed in Scotland and will reportedly shoot the final match of the film at Lord’s post the ICC Cricket World Cup.

