Rangoli Chandel targets Deepika Padukone for ‘dancing like baratis’ on success of her foundation’s video

After picking up fights with Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has put her focus back on Deepika Padukone. She has now tweeted against Deepika’s mental health foundation, Live Laugh Love, for celebrating a million hits on a video with little dance.

The foundation’s official Twitter page had tweeted on Thursday, “The first time @deepikapadukone spoke publicly about her experience with depression was on national television. The video has hit 1 Million views on our YouTube channel!” The tweet was accompanied by a video of Deepika dancing with the foundations’s chairperson Anna Chandy.

Yeh kya ho raha hai? Yeh depression hota hai, yeh woh log hain jinko word Mental se problem thi, magar depression vidoes pe baration ki tarah nach rahe hain, kya ghatiya wahiyat tarika hai depression ke naam pe publicity lene ka .. @TLLLFoundation 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/b5BDazQkTk — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 5, 2019

Rangoli found the video to be inappropriate and again targetted the foundation for objecting to the earlier title of Kangana’s film, Mental Hai Kya. “Yeh kya ho raha hai? Yeh depression hota hai, yeh woh log hain jinko word Mental se problem thi, magar depression vidoes pe baration ki tarah nach rahe hain, kya ghatiya wahiyat tarika hai depression ke naam pe publicity lene ka .. (What is happening here? Is this depression? These are the people who raise issues against the word ‘mental’ but are dancing like guests at a wedding on videos about depression. What a disgusting way to rake publicity in the name of depression),” she wrote in her tweet.

Also read: Sushmita Sen aces bottle cap challenge, here’s how boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee, Alisah fared. Watch

The foundation objected to the film’s title, which has now been changed to Judgemental Hai Kya. A post from the official Twitter handle of TLLLF, an initiative launched by Deepika in 2015, read: “It is time we put an end to the use of words, imagery and/or the portrayal of persons with mental illness in a way that reinforces stereotypes. Many millions who suffer with mental illness in India already face tremendous stigma. Therefore,it is extremely important to be responsible and sensitive towards the needs of those suffering.”

Many millions who suffer with mental illness in India already face tremendous stigma. Therefore,it is extremely important to be responsible and sensitive towards the needs of those suffering. (2/2) https://t.co/sZCeIp8eGw — TLLLFoundation (@TLLLFoundation) April 20, 2019

Directly responding to the post by Deepika’s TLLLF, Rangoli had tweeted: “Dear TLLLF, Ms. Ranaut who is recipient of three National Awards and one of the driving forces of feminism movement in India through her films like Queen and Manikarnika, is one of the most responsible artistes. To jump the gun and assume the worse is nothing but immature.” She urged them not to be “Karni Sena”, referring to the outfit that had protested against Deepika’s Padmaavat.

The film’s title was later changed to Judgemental Hai Kya on the orders of the Central Board of Film Certification. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 17:23 IST