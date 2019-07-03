Rangoli Chandel pulls up Varun Dhawan for not mentioning Kangana Ranaut in a tweet about Judgemental Hai Kya. Here’s his reply

Actor Varun Dhawan shared an appreciation post for the trailer of Judgemental Hai Kya on Wednesday but not everyone is happy about it. The film stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in lead.

“What a mast trailer. Amazing lead and supporting cast backed by some great writting.Looks like alot of fun #JudgementallHaiKyaTrailer,” he had written in a reply to Rajkummar’s tweet. However, Kangana’s sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel objected to his tweet.

“Kangana ka bhi naam likh dete sir!! Wo bhi kisi ko bachi hai usne bhi mehnat ki hai (You should have mentioned Kangana’s name too. She is also somebody’s daughter. She has also worked hard)!!!,” she wrote in her tweet. Varun was quick to make clarifications. “Loving everyone from satish sir, Hussain,raj and specially Kangana aur lead cast ka wohi matlab tha maam. Best wishes,” he wrote in his reply to Rangoli. Putting matters to rest, Rangoli thanked Varun for his tweets and also shared laughing and ‘folded hands’ emojis.

What a mast trailer. Amazing lead and supporting cast backed by some great writting.Looks like alot of fun #JudgementallHaiKyaTrailer https://t.co/S3uM5vlmp5 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 2, 2019

. Loving everyone from satish sir, Hussain,raj and specially Kangana aur lead cast ka wohi matlab tha maam 😎. Best wishes https://t.co/BTlafMqolu — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 3, 2019

Judgemental Hai Kya’s trailer was released on Tuesday evening. The film is a murder mystery directed by Prakash Kovelamudi which pits Rao’s Keshav against Ranaut’s Bobby. Both find themselves as potential suspects in a murder case which leads them to try and gather evidence against each other.

The film also stars Brijendra Kala, Jimmy Shergill, Amyra Dastur among others, is produced by Ekta Kapoor and is scheduled for release on July 26.

Varun’s last film was Kalank with Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. The film was a box office flop. He will next be seen in Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor. He will also be seen in his father David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 sequel which also stars Sara Ali Khan.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 16:38 IST