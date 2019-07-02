Kangana Ranaut says her enemies keep exposing themselves, ‘they don’t need me’, at Judgemental Hai Kya trailer launch

Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that her ‘enemies’ keep exposing themselves at every opportunity, they don’t need her to bad-mouth them at all. Kangana was speaking at the trailer launch event of her upcoming film, Judgemental Hai Kya, in Mumbai on Tuesday.

“Mere dushman khud ko hi expose kar dete hai, main toh bas common sense ki baat karti hu (My enemies expose themselves, I speak sensibly),” the actor said. Kangana has been involved in feuds with actors Hrithik Roshan, and members of what she likes to call ‘the nepotism gang’ - Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar.

“Industry gayi tel lene (the film industry can go to hell),” she said, when asked about her controversial statements on the raging topics of the day. Most recently, Kangana and her sister, Rangoli Chandel, have been the mouthpieces for Hrithik’s sister, Sunaina Roshan. Sunaina has alleged mental and physical abuse at the hands of her father, Rakesh Roshan, over a forbidden love affair.

Kangana and Hrithik have a long-standing feud, going as far back as 2017, when she called him a ‘silly ex’ and implied that they’d had an affair. Hrithik has denied it. The actors were subsequently involved in legal back and forth. Hrithik was forced to move the release date of his upcoming film, Super 30, after Judgemental Hai Kya was slated to clash with it at the box office.

Downplaying the ongoing controversy surrounding the film’s depiction of mental health - the title was changed from Mental Hai Kya at the last minute - Kangana said that the title was supposed to be Bobby initially, after her character in the film, due out on July 26. She said that contrary to the insinuations made against her in the press, “I was not on any medications,” and she is, therefore, sympathetic to the condition of her character in the film.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 21:31 IST