Varun Dhawan enjoys a lunch date with girlfriend Natasha Dalal, watch video

Bolywood actor Varun Dhawan has never shied away from his relationship with Natasha Dalal and the couple is often seen in the city on various outings and a video from their latest lunch outing is now going viral online. Varun was spotted rushing out of a restaurant with Natasha, on Sunday.

In a video that has surfaced online, Varun seems to be evading the lensmen and hastily making his way to the car.Varun is seen in black track pants and a green T-shirt with slogan ‘Pardon My French’ at the back, and a cap. Natasha is seen sporting a skirt and a white T-shirt with her hair kept loose.

Varun has been in a relationship with Natasha for quite some time, but has kept his personal life guarded. It was only recently that he started opening up about his equation with Natasha. Now, they make appearances together quite often and share their affection for each other on social media as well.

Natasha Dalal, girlfriend of actor Varun Dhawan seen at Juhu, in Mumbai. ( IANS )

Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan and her girlfriend Natasha Dalal seen at the actor's office at Juhu, Mumbai on June 14. ( IANS )

Varun, who was last seen in the first flop of his career - Kalank, has been working on Remo D’Souza’s film Street Dancer 3D. The film will also star Shraddha Kapoor.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 18:34 IST